Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR A PART TIME INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST. THE POSITION WOULD BE FOR TWO DAYS A WEEK AND SOME EVENINGS TO POST MEETINGS TO FACEBOOK. THIS IS AN ENTRY LEVEL POSITION AND PAY IS $15.00 PER HOUR. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 708-785-1516 OR 931-722-3653.

