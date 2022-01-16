Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Alabama...Tennessee... Shoal Creek Near Iron City affecting Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Iron City...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM CST. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Shoal Creek Near Iron City. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.7 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest later this evening and fall back rapidly below advisory level by tomorrow. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...Patchy Black Ice Expected after Midnight... After today's snowfall, many roads are wet, slushy and snowy across Middle TN. As temperatures fall below freezing tonight, look for anything liquid on area roads to become icy. This will make for treacherous travel conditions through a good portion of tomorrow morning. Temperatures should creep back above freezing by Noon CST tomorrow. Please exercise caution if you have to be out on the roads across the mid-state.