WAYNE COUNTY IS NOW AT HIGH RISK FOR CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE IN DEER AFTER A POSITIVE TEST THAT OCCURRED JUST MILES AWAY FROM THE STATE LINE IN ALABAMA. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, A DEER TESTED POSITIVE IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY JUST 10 MILES AWAY FROM THE TENNESSEE STATE LINE ON THURSDAY. TWRA URGES HUNTERS TO KNOW THE REGULATIONS AND MAKE SURE DEERS ARE TESTED. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CWD IN DEER, VISIT CWD IN TN DOT COM.