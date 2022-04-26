THE WAYNE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MAY 2ND. ANYONE INTERESTED IN POSSIBLE SALE OF LINCOLN BRASS BUILDING AND WHERE PROCEEDS WILL GO IS ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
Wayne County Industrial Boad to Meet to Discuss the Sale of Lincoln Brass Building
