WAYNE COUNTY SO

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUAILIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS, PATROL DEPUTIES, AND DISPATCHERS. INTERESTED PARTIES CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERRI’S OFFICE AT 1016 ANDREW JACKSON DRIVE, WAYNESBORO TN OR ONLINE AT WAYNE T-N S-O.COM.

