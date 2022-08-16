THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS, PATROL DEPUTIES AND DISPATCHERS. QUALIFIED APPLICANTS CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERRIF’S OFFICE AT 1016 ANDREW JACKSON DRIVE IN WAYNESBORO OR ONLINE AT WAYNE TN SO.COM. APPLICANTS MUST SUCCESSFULLY PASS AN INITIAL AND ANNUAL CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, AND MUST BE DRUG FREE AS A CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT. THE SUCCESSFUL APPLICANT MUST COMPLETE A 12-MONTH PROBATIONARY PERIOD AS AN EXTENSION OF THE SELECTION PROCESS.
featured
Wayne County Sheriff's Office Has Immediate Openings
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Incident at North American Lighting
- Lewis County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- LUS Seeking Qualified Applicants for Journeyman Lineman Position
- Lawrenceburg Police / American Red Cross - Blood Donation Opportunity
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Break In
- Giles County Board of Education is Scheduled to Meet for a Work Session
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Has Immediate Openings
- City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Cloudy
75° / 68°
10 PM
71°
11 PM
70°
12 AM
69°
1 AM
67°
2 AM
67°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrest in Muscle Shoals
- Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County
- Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
- Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
- Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence
- Lake House Fire Under Investigation
- Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lauderdale County
- Shooting Investigation Underway in Lincoln County
- Incident at North American Lighting
- Downtown Lawrenceburg Announces Spook Around Downtown
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.