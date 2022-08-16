WAYNE COUNTY SO

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS, PATROL DEPUTIES AND DISPATCHERS. QUALIFIED APPLICANTS CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERRIF’S OFFICE AT 1016 ANDREW JACKSON DRIVE IN WAYNESBORO OR ONLINE AT WAYNE TN SO.COM. APPLICANTS MUST SUCCESSFULLY PASS AN INITIAL AND ANNUAL CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, AND MUST BE DRUG FREE AS A CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT. THE SUCCESSFUL APPLICANT MUST COMPLETE A 12-MONTH PROBATIONARY PERIOD AS AN EXTENSION OF THE SELECTION PROCESS.

