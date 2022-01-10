WAYNE COUNTY SO

OFFICALS WITH THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO RESPOND TO A RECENT FACEBOOK POST CONCERNING ANIMAL ABUSE THAT HAS WENT VIRAL. THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATED THE INCIDENT AND DETERMINED THAT IT DID NOT OCCUR IN WAYNE COUNTY. THE INFORMATION GATHERED BY THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS BEEN FORWARDED TO THE APPROPRIATE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IN ALABAMA CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT AND THAT AGENCY IS ACTIVELY WORKING THE CASE.

