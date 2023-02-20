WAYNE COUNTY SO

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. DAVID BAUER RECENLTY ELUDED DEPUTIES WITH THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AS THEY ATTEMPTED TO SERVE HIM ARREST WARRANTS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF DAVID BAUER IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

