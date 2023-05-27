NEWS

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING MITCHELL LEE TODD ASKEW, A 19 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, WHO IS WANTED IN RELATION TO A SHOOTING INVESTIGATION THAT OCCURRED LAST EVENING ON KILBURN HOLLOW ROAD IN WAYNE COUNTY. ASKEW IS TO BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS, IF YOU SEE HIM OR KNOW OF HIS WHEREABOUTS PLEASE CONTACT WAYNE COUNTY DISPATCH AT (931)722-3613. ASKEW IS FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY AL AREA.

