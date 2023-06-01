NEWS

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS, PATROL DEPUTIES AND DISPATCHERS. THEY WILL BE OFFERING A 3 THOUSAND DOLLAR SIGN ON BONUS PLUS OTHER INCENTIVES. INTERESTED PARTIES CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON ANDREW JACKSON DRIVE IN WAYNESBORO OR ONLINE AT WAYNE COUNTY TN DOT ORG.

