WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR IMMEDIATE OPENINGS AS CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS, PATROL DEPUTIES AND DISPATCHERS. APPLICATIONS CAN BE FILLED OUT ONLINE AT WAYNE COUNTY TN.ORG OR AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOCATED AT 1016 ANDREW JACKSON DRIVE IN WAYNESBORO. A 3000 DOLLAR SIGN ON BONUS PLUS OTHER INCENTIVES WILL BE OFFERED.

