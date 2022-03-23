NEWS

WAYNESBORO AMERICAN LEGION POST 130 WILL HOST A PRESENTATION BY THE AMERICAN RED CROSS ON SATURDAY APRIL 2ND. ATTENDEES WILL LEARN HOW RED CROSS RESPONDS TO DISASTERS AND ASSISTS THOSE AFFECTED TO RECOVER FOLLOWING DISASTERS FROM SINGLE FAMILY FIRE TO DEVASTATING FLOODS TO TORNADOS. THE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 6.

