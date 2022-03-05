THE CITY OF WAYNESBORO COMMISSION MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY MARCH 14TH AT WAYNESBORO CITY HALL. THE COMMISSIONERS MEET THE 2ND AND 4TH MONDAY OF EVERY MONTH AT 5:30. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Larry Dale Long
- Barbara Ann Russell
- Lawrenceburg Department of Public Works Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Waynesboro Commision Meeting
- Maury County Planning Commision Meeting in Columbia
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Tennessee Department of Health Awarded Two Year Project for promoting Alzheimer's Disease Awareness
- Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Starts March 21st for LCSS
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Mostly Cloudy
73° / 53°
2 PM
73°
3 PM
73°
4 PM
73°
5 PM
71°
6 PM
67°
Most Popular
Articles
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest in Lawrence County
- John Deere Tractor Recovered - Charges Pending
- Clarence "Butch" Gibson
- Michael Wiley Pettus
- Update on City of Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter
- Annie Mae Brown Hunter
- Henrietta Irene Henkel
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Joshua Carlton Hamilton
- Mary Claudette Goode
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.