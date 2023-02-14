NEWS

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING TWO CAR BURGLARY SUSPECTS. THE MEN, DRESSED IN RED AND BLUE AND PHOTOGRAPHED BY STORE SECURITY CAMERAS USED TWO STOLEN CREDIT CARDS AT WALMART IN SPRING HILL ON NOVEMBER 27TH. THE CARDS WERE STOLEN FROM A VEHICLE EARLIER THAT SAME DAY. THEY WERE TAKEN WHILE THE VEHICLE OWNER WAS WALKING IN SARAH BENSON PARK IN THOMPSON’S STATION. THE DRIVER’S SIDE DOOR LOCK WAS PUNCHED OUT AND THE CAR BURGLARS GAINED ACCESS INTO THE VEHICLE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT WILLIAMSON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 615-794-4000.

