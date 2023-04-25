NATIONAL DRUG ENDANGERED CHILDREN AWARENESS DAY IS WEDNESDAY AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION IS ASKING EVERYONE TO WEAR RED TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT IN RAISING AWARENESS OF THE 42,521 DRUG ENDANGERED ALLEGATIONS REPORTED IN THE STATE OF TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE.
