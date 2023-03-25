IF YOU’RE A WEATHER BUFF, CHECK OUT A SERIES OF FREE CLASSES OFFERED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. THE WEATHER SERVICE’S NASHVILLE OFFICE IS OFFERING WEATHER 101, A SERIES OF FREE INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES TO HELP THE PUBLIC LEARN MORE ABOUT WEATHER FORECASTING AND METEROLOGY. INDIVIDUALS OR GROUPS CAN PARTICIPATE. THE CLASSES USE GO-TO-MEETING PLATFORM. CLASSES BEGAN THIS WEEK AND RUN THROUGH MID-MAY. EACH CLASS HAS A DIFFERENT FOCUS, SUCH AS SEVERE WEATHER, FORECASTING AND STORM SURVEYS. REGISTER ONLINE AT NWS Nashville's Weather101
...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee...Alabama... Shoal Creek Near Iron City affecting Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Iron City...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Shoal Creek Near Iron City. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas along Shoal Creek begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.4 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet this evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
