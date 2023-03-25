NEWS

IF YOU’RE A WEATHER BUFF, CHECK OUT A SERIES OF FREE CLASSES OFFERED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. THE WEATHER SERVICE’S NASHVILLE OFFICE IS OFFERING WEATHER 101, A SERIES OF FREE INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES TO HELP THE PUBLIC LEARN MORE ABOUT WEATHER FORECASTING AND METEROLOGY. INDIVIDUALS OR GROUPS CAN PARTICIPATE. THE CLASSES USE GO-TO-MEETING PLATFORM. CLASSES BEGAN THIS WEEK AND RUN THROUGH MID-MAY. EACH CLASS HAS A DIFFERENT FOCUS, SUCH AS SEVERE WEATHER, FORECASTING AND STORM SURVEYS. REGISTER ONLINE AT NWS Nashville's Weather101

