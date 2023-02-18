NEWS

AS CLEAN UP CONTINUES FROM THIS WEEK’S SEVERE WEATHER, SURVEY TEAMS HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THREE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN THURSDAY IN MIDDLE TENNESSE, INCLUDING TWO IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SENT SURVEYERS OUT FRIDAY TO LOOK AT THE DAMAGE CAUSED BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON’S STORMS. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THREE TORNADOES WERE CONFIRMED TO TOUCH DOWN ON FEBRUARY 16. ONE WAS AN EF-0 FIVE MILES WEST OF LAWRENCEBURG AND ANOTHER WAS AN EF-0 IN ETHRIDGE. THE THIRD TORNADO WAS AN EF-1 THAT TOUCHED DOWN THREE MILES NORTHWEST OF FARMINGTON IN MARSHALL COUNTY.

Recommended for you