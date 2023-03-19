NEWS

IF YOU’RE INTERESTED IN LEARNING MORE ABOUT WEATHER SAFETY, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ONE MORE FREE CLASS THIS SPRING. THE WEATHER SERVICE’S NASHVILLE OFFICE HAS BEEN OFFERING A SERIES OF FREE ONLINE WEATHER SAFETY BASICS CLASSES. THE FINAL CLASS WILL BE HELD MONDAY, MARCH 20, AT 6:30 PM. THE CLASS IS 1 1/2 TO 2 HOURS LONG AND WILL BE HOSTED ON THE GO-TO-MEETING PLATFORM. TO REGISTER, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/OHX/WEATHERSAFETY.

