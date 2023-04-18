NEWS

THE WEATHERS FAMILY BLUEGRASS AND GOSPEL BENEFIT CONCERT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AT 6 AT THE CROCKETT THEATER. FEATURED ARTISTS INCLUDE WILLIAMSON BRANCH AND SHADES OF BLUEGRASS. ADMISSION IS 10 DOLLARS UNDER 10 YEARS FREE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-2285. ALL PROCEEDS USED FOR SCHOLARSHIP FUND.

