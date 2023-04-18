THE WEATHERS FAMILY BLUEGRASS AND GOSPEL BENEFIT CONCERT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AT 6 AT THE CROCKETT THEATER. FEATURED ARTISTS INCLUDE WILLIAMSON BRANCH AND SHADES OF BLUEGRASS. ADMISSION IS 10 DOLLARS UNDER 10 YEARS FREE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-2285. ALL PROCEEDS USED FOR SCHOLARSHIP FUND.
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE... The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of Middle Tennessee. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...18 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
63°
Clear
80° / 49°
12 AM
62°
1 AM
61°
2 AM
59°
3 AM
56°
4 AM
55°
