A WEEKEND TRAFFIC CRASH SENT FOUR PEOPLE TO HOSPITALS IN NORTH ALABAMA. REPORTS INDICATE THE CRASH INVOLVED A UTILITY TRUCK AND OCCURRED SATURDAY EVENING AT THE INTERSECTION OF ALABAMA HIGHWAYS 20 AND 157. TRAFFIC WAS CLOSED FOR NEARLY AN HOUR WHILE CREWS WORKED TO CLEAR THE CRASH. AT LEAST ONE VICTIM WAS AIRLIFTED TO A BIRMINGHAM HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF THEIR INJURIES. THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
51°
Mostly Cloudy
65° / 31°
2 AM
50°
3 AM
48°
4 AM
48°
5 AM
45°
6 AM
44°
Most Popular
Articles
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive Council TR Williams - Summertown Fire Chief
- Mark Wayne Hughes, Sr.
- Louis Fuqua, Jr
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Jerry Wayne Moore
- Jonathan Lee Alsup II
- Downtown Lawrenceburg Executive Addresses Rotary Club
- Donald Rex Caperton
- Joyce Keeton
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.