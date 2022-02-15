NEWS

A WEEKEND TRAFFIC CRASH SENT FOUR PEOPLE TO HOSPITALS IN NORTH ALABAMA.  REPORTS INDICATE THE CRASH INVOLVED A UTILITY TRUCK AND OCCURRED SATURDAY EVENING AT THE INTERSECTION OF ALABAMA HIGHWAYS 20 AND 157.  TRAFFIC WAS CLOSED FOR NEARLY AN HOUR WHILE CREWS WORKED TO CLEAR THE CRASH.  AT LEAST ONE VICTIM WAS AIRLIFTED TO A BIRMINGHAM HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF THEIR INJURIES.  THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

