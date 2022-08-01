A WELFARE CHECK LATE LAST WEEK IN FLORENCE LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A DECEASED FEMALE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 315 TRADE STREET ON FRIDAY TO CHECK ON THE RESIDENT, REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN HAD NOT BEEN HEARD FROM BY THE COMPLAINANT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED THE RESIDENT’S SON, RICHARD CROSSLIN ALONG WITH A FEMALE, AMANDA PHILLIPS, WHO ATTEMPTED TO PREVENT OFFICERS FROM ENTERING THE HOME. OFFICERS WERE ULTIMATELY ABLE TO ENTER THE PROPERTY WHERE THEY LOCATED THE BODY OF REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN DECEASED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS. AMANDA PHILLIPS WAS ARRESTED FOR OBSTRUCTING GOVERMENTAL OPERATIONS AND RICHARD CROSSLIN WAS ARRESTED FOR UNRELATED WARRANTS. THE MANOR OF DEATH IS UNDETERMINED AND AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED. THE CASE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.
