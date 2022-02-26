NEWS

A WELFARE CHECK LATE LAST WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RESULTED IN AN ARREST. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE DISPATCHED TO RABBIT TRAIL ROAD ON SUNDAY TO CHECK ON A FEMALE THAT WAS ALLEGEDLY SLUMPED OVER IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT OF A RUNNING VEHICLE AT A GAS STATION. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES FOUND THE FEMALE AND ATTEMPTED TO WAKE HER. A STRONG ORDER OF MARIJUANA WAS PRESENT AND EMS WAS NOTIFED. ONCE MEDICAL PERSONNEL WERE ON SCENE THE DRIVER AWAKENED AND ALERT AND ADVISED SHE HAD BEEN DRINKING. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED APPROXIMATELY 6.21 GRAMS OF A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE MARIJUANA. IN ADDTION 9 WHITE PILLS WITH NO PRESCRIPTION BOTTLE WERE FOUND IN HER POSSESSION. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND FACES CHARGES OF PUBLIC INTOXICATION, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A PRESCRIPTION DRUG.

