NEWS

27 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH SEVERAL PILLS AND CASH WERE SEIZED LAST WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER LAW ENFORCEMENT WERE CALLED TO CHECK ON A MALE SUBJECT PASSED OUT IN A VEHICLE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JULY 12TH ON RABBIT TRAIL ROAD. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YEILDED A BAG OF A CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE, 41 PILLS IDENTIFIED AS XANAX AND 16 PILLS IDENTIFIED CLONAZEPAM. BAGGIES CONSISTENT WITH NARCOTIC SALES ALONG WITH 2,045 DOLLARS IN CASH WERE ALSO LOCATED. NATHAN COX WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.

