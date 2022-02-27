NEWS

WILL BURNETT, A LIFELONG LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENT, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSIONER FOR THE 18TH DISTRICT.  BURNETT, THE SON OF RONALD AND THE LATE THELMA LUNA BURNETT, IS A 2003 GRADUATE OF LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, A 2011 GRADUATE OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA AND CURRENTLY WORKS FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE IN LAWRENCEBURG. HE IS A LICENSED EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN, IS ACTIVE WITH HIS SON’S YOUTH BASEBALL TEAM, AND MAINTAINS ACTIVE MEMBERSHIP WITH THE GANDY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT. BURNETT AND HIS WIFE BROOKE HAVE THREE CHILDREN AND ARE MEMBERS OF NEW LIFE FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH.

