NEWS

A WAYNE COUNTY MAN RECENTLY WON 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS ON TENNESSEE LOTTERY INSTANT GAME TICKET. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE TICKET WAS PURCHASED AT MURPHY USA IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE LUCKY WINNER MADE HIS WAY TO NASHVILLE LAST WEEK TO CLAIM HIS PRIZE. IN ADDITION, TO THE 500 THOUSAND DOLLAR WINNING, TENNESEE LOTTERY PLAYERS WONA WHOPPING 26,978,108 DOLLARS DURING THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 5TH AND THE 11TH. THE TENNESSEE EDUCATION LOTTERY CORPORATION OPERATES ENTIRELY FROM THE REVENUE IT GENERATES THROUGH THE SALE OF ITS PRODUCTS. SINCE JANUARY 20, 2004, THE LOTTERY HAS RAISED MORE THAN $6.7 BILLION TO FUND DESIGNATED EDUCATION PROGRAMS, INCLUDING COLLEGE GRANTS, SCHOLARSHIPS, DRIVE TO 55 INITIATIVES AND AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAMS.

