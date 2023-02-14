A WAYNE COUNTY MAN RECENTLY WON 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS ON TENNESSEE LOTTERY INSTANT GAME TICKET. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE TICKET WAS PURCHASED AT MURPHY USA IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE LUCKY WINNER MADE HIS WAY TO NASHVILLE LAST WEEK TO CLAIM HIS PRIZE. IN ADDITION, TO THE 500 THOUSAND DOLLAR WINNING, TENNESEE LOTTERY PLAYERS WONA WHOPPING 26,978,108 DOLLARS DURING THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 5TH AND THE 11TH. THE TENNESSEE EDUCATION LOTTERY CORPORATION OPERATES ENTIRELY FROM THE REVENUE IT GENERATES THROUGH THE SALE OF ITS PRODUCTS. SINCE JANUARY 20, 2004, THE LOTTERY HAS RAISED MORE THAN $6.7 BILLION TO FUND DESIGNATED EDUCATION PROGRAMS, INCLUDING COLLEGE GRANTS, SCHOLARSHIPS, DRIVE TO 55 INITIATIVES AND AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAMS.
Latest News
- Martha Odom Bedford
- Campbellsville Area Association Annual Run the Rolling Hills Trail Run
- WCSO Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Suspects
- Winning Lottery Ticket Bought in Lawrenceburg
- Maury County Fire Department Annual Mulch Sale Fundraiser
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigation Burglary to a Vehicle
- SCHRA USDA Food Distribution Scheduled for Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Executive Speaks to Rotary Club
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
67°
Sunny
68° / 39°
5 PM
66°
6 PM
63°
7 PM
61°
8 PM
60°
9 PM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- SCHRA USDA Food Distribution in Lawrence County
- Timothy Brian Rogers
- Joseph Madden Hagood, Jr.
- Lawrence County Arrest
- Giles County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Teresa Ann Young Williams
- Winning Lottery Ticket Bought in Lawrenceburg
- Geneva Ray Garner
- Mamie Gowen
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.