Jeremy Scott Wise

A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN ACCUSED OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER IS NOW FREE ON BOND.  JEREMY SCOTT WISE WAS ISSUED A $100,000 DOLLAR BOND WITH RESTRICTIONS BY CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE RUSSELL PARKES FOLLOWING A HEARING TUESDAY MORNING AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.  WISE HAS BEEN JAILED SINCE THE OCTOBER 2021 SHOOTING DEATH OF MARK FIELDS.  WISE ALLEGEDLY SHOT FIELDS FOLLOWING A CONFRONTATION OVER AN ANIMAL.  FIELDS DIED DAYS LATER AT A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL.  WISE, WHO’S CASE HAS BEEN BOUND OVER TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY GRAND JURY, FACES A CHARGE OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND WAS IN COURT FOR A MOTION HEARING WHEN HE WAS GRANTED BOND.  

