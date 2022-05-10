A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN ACCUSED OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER IS NOW FREE ON BOND. JEREMY SCOTT WISE WAS ISSUED A $100,000 DOLLAR BOND WITH RESTRICTIONS BY CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE RUSSELL PARKES FOLLOWING A HEARING TUESDAY MORNING AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE. WISE HAS BEEN JAILED SINCE THE OCTOBER 2021 SHOOTING DEATH OF MARK FIELDS. WISE ALLEGEDLY SHOT FIELDS FOLLOWING A CONFRONTATION OVER AN ANIMAL. FIELDS DIED DAYS LATER AT A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL. WISE, WHO’S CASE HAS BEEN BOUND OVER TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY GRAND JURY, FACES A CHARGE OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND WAS IN COURT FOR A MOTION HEARING WHEN HE WAS GRANTED BOND.
