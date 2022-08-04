WLX

WLX WILL BE OFFERING LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE THIS EVENING FROM THE STATION’S BROADCAST CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. WLX WILL HAVE BOX BY BOX RETURNS LIVE BEGINNING AT 7 ON 97.5 98.3 WLX AND LIVE ON FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE. LIVE DATA RESULTS CAN ALSO BE VIEWED AT https://classichitswlx.com/election/lawgen.htm.

