EARLY VOTING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE BEGINS ON FRIDAY AND ON TUESDAY WLX RADIO WILL HOST A CANDIDATE FORUM FOR THOSE SEEKING THE OFFICES OF LAWRENCE COUNTY EXECUTIVE AND SHERIFF. AN INVITATION HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO CANDIDATES OF COUNTY CLERK, ROAD SUPERINTENDENT, REGISTER OF DEEDS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK AND GENERAL SESSIONS JUDGE TO APPEAR AND SPEAK ON WHY THEY ARE THE MOST QUALIFIED FOR THE JOB THEY'RE SEEKING. THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 6 PM AND WILL BE LIVE ON THE RADIO ON WLX AS WELL AS LIVE VIDEO STREAMED ON THE WLX FACEBOOK PAGE.
WLX to Host Candidate Forum Tuesday Live on the Radio and on Facebook
Latest News
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission to Meet
- WLX to Host Candidate Forum Tuesday Live on the Radio and on Facebook
- City of Lawrenceburg Seeking Bids
- MCPS Seeks Bus Drivers
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman to Meet in Regular Session
- Audrey Virginia Wilburn Cox
- Lawrenceburg City Parks Fall Youth Softball League
Currently in Lawrenceburg
78°
Partly Cloudy
86° / 72°
10 PM
76°
11 PM
75°
12 AM
73°
1 AM
70°
2 AM
69°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Life in Colbert County
- 4 Arrested for Taking Metal from Job Site in Summertown
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- One Person Injured in Morning Accident in Rogersville
- Shelbyville Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Break-In of Convenience Store
- Crash Damages Florence Business
- Columbia Police Department Reminds Residents to Lock their Vehicles
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Judge Patricia McGuire Retiring
- Child Found Safe After Multi-Agency Search
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.