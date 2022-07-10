NEWS

EARLY VOTING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE BEGINS ON FRIDAY AND ON TUESDAY WLX RADIO WILL HOST A CANDIDATE FORUM FOR THOSE SEEKING THE OFFICES OF LAWRENCE COUNTY EXECUTIVE AND SHERIFF. AN INVITATION HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO CANDIDATES OF COUNTY CLERK, ROAD SUPERINTENDENT, REGISTER OF DEEDS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK AND GENERAL SESSIONS JUDGE TO APPEAR AND SPEAK ON WHY THEY ARE THE MOST QUALIFIED FOR THE JOB THEY'RE SEEKING. THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 6 PM AND WILL BE LIVE ON THE RADIO ON WLX AS WELL AS LIVE VIDEO STREAMED ON THE WLX FACEBOOK PAGE.

