THE IDENTITY OF THE WOMAN FOUND INSIDE A BURNING HOME IN COLUMBIA LAST WEEK HAS BEEN RELEASED.  MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE TBI HAS IDENTIFIED MICHELLE RENEE SPARKS, AS THE DECEASED INDIVIDUAL. A DOG WAS ALSO KILLED IN THE BLAZE. THE FATAL FIRE OCCURRED WEDNESDAY NIGHT JUST AFTER 10 ON PAUL CRAFT STREET. SPARKS WAS FOUND IN A BEDROOM WHERE THE FIRE WAS CONTAINED. INFORMATION IS NOW BEING SAUGHT IN REGARD TO A 2009 HONDA ACCORD THAT WAS STOLEN FROM THE PROPERTY AND LOCATED ON FRIDAY. THE VEHICLE HAD AN AUTISM AWARENESS LICENSE PLATE AND IS MISSING A FRONT BUMPER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CALL 1-800-TBI FIND.

