Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL ONCE AGAIN HOST THEIR ANNUAL WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE. IF YOU PLAN TO HAVE A TEAM IN THE LEAGUE THIS YEAR, PLEASE CALL 931-762-4231 TO TALK TO PAM OR FRANK AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. TEAM REGISTRATIONS AND FEES ARE DUE NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 7. THEY WILL NOT ACCEPT TEAMS AFTER THIS DATE. GAMES WILL BE PLAYED ON MONDAY NIGHTS BEGINNING MID-OCTOBER AND FINISH THE END OF DECEMBER. THE LEAGUE IS DESIGNED FOR AGES 15 & OLDER.

