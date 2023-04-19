NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS JOINING STATES ACROSS THE NATION TO ASK MOTORISTS TO WORK WITH US – MOVE OVER AND SLOW DOWN FOR HIGHWAY WORKERS. TDOT WILL SPREAD THAT MESSAGE STATEWIDE DURING NATIONAL WORK ZONE AWARENESS WEEK (APRIL 17-21) TO IMPROVE SAFETY IN TENNESSEE’S INTERSTATE AND HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE WORK ZONES. THE SPRING AND SUMMER MONTHS PROVIDE PERFECT WEATHER FOR HIGHWAY WORK. WORK ZONES INCLUDE EVERYTHING FROM MAJOR INTERSTATE WIDENING PROJECTS TO POTHOLE PATCHING AND MOWING. MOTORISTS WILL ENCOUNTER WORK ZONES ACROSS THE STATE. LAST YEAR IN TENNESSEE, THERE WERE 3,855 CRASHES IN WORK ZONES ON TENNESSEE ROADS AND 23 FATALITIES.

