NEWS

THE DEADLINE FOR ENTRY IN THE"ARTISTIC RENDERINGS OF YOUTH" EXHIBIT IS MARCH 10. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE JURIED EXHIBIT OF ARTWORK IS OPEN TO 7 THROUGH 12 GRADE STUDENTS FROM COLBERT, FRANKLIN AND LAUDERDALE COUNTIES IN ALABAMA. THE EXHIBIT OPENS MARCH 20, AND RUNS THROUGH APRIL 28, AT THE KENNEDY-DOUGLASS CENTER FOR THE ARTS IN FLORENCE. FOR MORE DETAILS ON ENTRY RULES, CALL KENNEDY-DOUGLASS CENTER FOR THE ARTS (256) 760-7379.

