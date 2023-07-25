THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL ONCE AGAIN BE OFFERING A YOUTH SOFTBALL FALL LEAGUE THIS YEAR. SIGNUPS ARE GOING ON NOW UNTIL JULY 31ST. THE FALL SOFTBALL LEAGUE IS FOR GIRLS AGES 5 THRU 12. REGISTRATION IS 30 DOLLARS PER CHILD. GAMES START AUGUST 28TH AND END SEPTEMBER 19TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING THIS EVENT OR ADDITIONAL PARKS AND RECREATION PROGRAMS OR EVENTS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AT 931-762-4231 OR VISIT THE DEPARTMENT WEBSITE AT LAWRENCEBURGTN.GOV.
