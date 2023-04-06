NEWS

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, APRIL 17TH, TO HEAR A REQUEST FOR FAYSEL KHALEL CONCERNING A CERTAIN PARCEL ON HIGH AVENUE FOR A SPECIAL EXCEPTION FOR A MULTIFAMILY USE IN THE R3 MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

Recommended for you