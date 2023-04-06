A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, APRIL 17TH, TO HEAR A REQUEST FOR FAYSEL KHALEL CONCERNING A CERTAIN PARCEL ON HIGH AVENUE FOR A SPECIAL EXCEPTION FOR A MULTIFAMILY USE IN THE R3 MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
49°
Cloudy
61° / 49°
9 PM
49°
10 PM
49°
11 PM
49°
12 AM
49°
1 AM
48°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Lawrenceburg Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
- Search Warrant in Muscle Shoals
- One Person Injured in MVA Wednesday in Lawrenceburg
- Lawrence County Woman Faces Drug Charges
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- One Person Killed Five Injured in Fatal Crash over the Weekend
- TWRA reports on CWD in deer
- Mule Day Parade Route and Road Closures
- Robert Glenn Ray
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.