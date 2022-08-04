CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 8TH, TO HEAR A REQUEST RYAN APPLETON CONCERNING A CERTAIN PARCEL ON FALL RIVER ROAD TO BE USED FOR A MULTIFAMILY PURPOSE. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

