A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 12TH TO HEAR A REQUEST FROM STEVE HILL CONCERNING PROPERTY AT 204 CLAYTON STREET. THE REQUEST IS FOR A VARIANCE FOR THE LOT SIZE REQUIREMENT. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

