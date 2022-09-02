Aaron Littrell, age 29, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, employed with IUOE Local 369, and a member of Midway Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Anette Barnes; one brother, Christopher Littrell; and one aunt, Tona Barnes.
He is survived by his father, Anthony Littrell (DeAnn) of Lawrenceburg, TN; his mother, Darlene Barnes (Dustin) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Roy Wade Littrell and Hunter Cole Littrell, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Ava June Littrell of Fayetteville, TN; two sisters, Megan Littrell and Hannah Thompson, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Logan Littrell of Lawrenceburg, TN; maternal grandfather, Larry Barnes of Lawrenceburg, TN; paternal grandparents, Roy and Jean "Woody" Littrell of Lawrenceburg, TN; and step-grandmother, Susie Doss of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, September 01, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Friday, September 02, 2022, with David Byrd officiating. Interment will follow at Crossroads Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to an account at Employee Resources Credit Union in Anthony and DeAnn Littrell's name for Aaron's children. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
