A. C. Ball age 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Maury Regional Hospital, Columbia, TN.
He was born in Pulaski, TN on August 5, 1941, retired from Costal Lumber Company, member of Deer Hunters Association, was a volunteer Santa Claus, he was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Carson and Edith Tankersley Ball, brothers, Jack and Lonnie Ball, sisters, JoAnn Smith, Blondale Hutton and Fay Roberts.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 19, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM until funeral time at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the church, House On The Rock, with entombment to follow in Giles Memory Garden.
Survivors are: wife, Debbie Ball, Pulaski, sons, Billy Ball (Angela) Prospect, Stacey Norwood, Pulaski, Ryan Norwood, Illinois, daughter, Becky McGrew, Georgia, brother, Bill Ball, Pulaski, brother In Law, Greg Chevron Landtroop, Pulaski, sisters, Verson Jean Ferguson, Pulaski, Bonnie Ball, Pulaski, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
