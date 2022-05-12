Ada Lue Littrell Fowler , age 87 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from M-fine & Sons,a Christian and a member of Trinity Life Tabernacle Church . Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 am. Jeff Toungette will be officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Life Tabernacle Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Randy Fowler (Trish) Loretto, TN
Daughters- Carlene Russ (Phillip) Loretto, TN
Dianne Kelley (Gary) Loretto, TN
Daughter in law- Marie Fowler Loretto, TN
Brother- Jessie Littrell Revilo, TN
Sister- Evelyn Hughes Revilo, TN
7 Grandchildren
14 Great Grandchildren
4 Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Royce Fowler
Parents- Floyd & Ida Brown Littrell
Son- Jimmy Fowler
Brothers- Ed Smith, Paul Littrell, Edgar Littrell, & Carroll Littrell
Sisters- Alberta Gardner, Willodean Taylor, & Kathlene Sutton
Pallbearers: Jeff Tucker, Todd Tucker, Dan Kelley, Nathan Fowler,
Hunter Tucker, & Austin Hobbs
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Kelly Bratton, Brian Hobbs,
Brooks Bratton, & Brody Smithson
