LOCAL OBITUARY

Ada Lue Littrell Fowler , age 87 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from M-fine & Sons,a Christian and a member of Trinity Life Tabernacle Church .  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Jeff Toungette will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Trinity Life Tabernacle Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Son-                                     Randy Fowler (Trish)                          Loretto, TN

Daughters-                       Carlene Russ (Phillip)                            Loretto, TN 

                                          Dianne Kelley (Gary)                             Loretto, TN

Daughter in law-            Marie Fowler                                           Loretto, TN

Brother-                           Jessie Littrell                                          Revilo, TN

Sister-                              Evelyn Hughes                                        Revilo, TN

7 Grandchildren

14 Great Grandchildren

4 Great Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Husband- Royce Fowler

Parents- Floyd & Ida Brown Littrell

Son- Jimmy Fowler

Brothers- Ed Smith, Paul Littrell, Edgar Littrell, & Carroll Littrell

Sisters- Alberta Gardner, Willodean Taylor, & Kathlene Sutton

Pallbearers: Jeff Tucker, Todd Tucker, Dan Kelley, Nathan Fowler,

Hunter Tucker, & Austin Hobbs

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Kelly Bratton, Brian Hobbs,

Brooks Bratton, & Brody Smithson

To plant a tree in memory of Ada Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you