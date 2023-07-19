Adam Thomas, age 92, of Summertown, TN passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Uniontown, PA, a retired coal miner with the West Virginia Coal Miners Union; and of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed watching his deer and goats, feeding the birds, and training dogs for PTSD at Working Dogs for Vets. He loved spending time with his family, especially, his great-grandchildren. Mr. Thomas served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in the Korean War where he was a prisoner of war for 18 months.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mable Smith Thomas; his wife, June Etta Thomas; two sons, Marty Thomas and Mark Thomas; and two grandsons, little Marty Thomas and Markie Thomas.
He is survived by two daughters, Roxann Sanders (JoJo) of Summertown, TN, and Renee Alexander (Mike) of Smithville, PA; two sisters, June Hess of California, PA, and Nancy Shazer of Uniontown, PA; three grandchildren, Nicole Ashworth (Bobby) of Summertown, TN, Crystal Thomas of Murfreesboro, TN, and Allen Thomas of Brownsville, PA; six great-grandchildren, Taedem Ashworth, Talen Ashworth, Marley Ashworth, Millie Ashworth, Drake McAluley, and Maykala Thomas; his fur baby, Jax's; and special caregiver, Kendra Briggs of Ethridge, TN.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Compassus for all the care they provided.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Summertown Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Summertown Baptist Church at 7:00 PM Thursday, July 20, 2023, with Bro. Howard Kitter officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park in Brownsville, PA at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
