Addyson "Addy" Shrader, age 17, of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a senior at Lawrence County High School, and a member of the Beta Club. She was also a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Paul and Bonnie Garland, William Earl and Ava Jones, Austin and Betty Glass, and Charles and Mary Shrader.
She is survived by her parents Chris and Crystal Shrader of Leoma, TN; one brother, Jansen Shrader of Leoma, TN; maternal-grandparents, Jerry and Debora Garland of Lawrenceburg, TN and Connie Twigger (David) of Lawrenceburg, TN; paternal-grandmother, Judy Glass of Leoma, TN; uncle, Jeremy Garland (Tina) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two cousins, Rylee Garland of Lawrenceburg, TN and Jase Garland of Lawrenceburg, TN; and great-grandparents, George and Linda Crews of Walbridge, OH.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, March 31, 2023, with Reggie Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.