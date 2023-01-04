Agnes Russell Johnson, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on January 1, 2023 at her home in Lawrenceburg, She was born in Blackburn, Scotland. She was a member of Thousand Hills Cowboy Church. Mrs. Johnson graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of South Alabama in 1984. After graduating, she was employed by the Brewton City School System, where she taught special education students for several years.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Henry and Mary Hannah.
She is survived by her Husband of 59 years, Gerald Johnson; Daughters, Traci L. Schroeder and Terri L. Mason; Brothers, Andrew and Russell Hannah; Sisters, Elaine Reekie and Moria McDowell; Grandchildren, Kirsten and Ashley; Great Grandchildren, Kenley, Reina, and Morgan.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
