Alan Stinebrickner, age 38, passed away at his home unexpectedly on August 24, 2022. Alan was born on February 9, 1984, in Rome, NY to Jim Stinebrickner and Kathy Edmondson. He attended the New York State School for the Deaf and then the Tennessee School for the Deaf at the age of sixteen.
Alan was born deaf but never let that stop him from communicating. If he couldn’t speak to you through sign language he would teach you. His smile would light up the room. He always had a tender heart and enjoyed a good laugh. From a very young age he had loved the demolition derby and looked forward to going every year.
Alan was preceded in death by his sister, Amanda Marie Meyer; maternal grandfather, John Hastwell, Jr.; and paternal grandparents, LeRoy and Marion Stinebrickner.
Alan leaves behind his mother, Kathy Edmondson and step-father, Ronald Edmondson of El Reno, OK; his father, James Stinebrickner and lifelong friend Diane Osborn of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Sarah Seelman of El Reno, OK; his maternal grandmother, Diann Hastwell of Boonville, NY; three step-sisters, Amanda Rickman (Michael) of Selmer, TN, Mindy Newman (Luke) and Michelle Edmondson both of Lincoln, CA; three step-brothers, Michael Edmondson (Kendal) of Roseville, CA, Adam Osborn (Semika) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Scott Osborn (Katherine) of Hendersonville, TN; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, September 02, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, September 02, 2022, with William Howard officiating. Interment will follow at Brace Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
