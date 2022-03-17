Albert "Mac" Rochelle, age 82, of Columbia, TN passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Retired Troopers Association. Mr. Rochelle served his country in the TN Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ethel McGee Rochelle.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Rochelle of Columbia, TN; one son, Chris Rochelle of Columbia, TN; and two grandchildren, Danica Rochelle and Austyn Rochelle.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 20, 2022, with Mike Roberts officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
