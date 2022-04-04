LOCAL OBITUARY

Alene Crews , age 88 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Lewis County,TN,a homemaker,and a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church.  A private graveside will be held at a later date. 

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Son-                                    Michael Crews (Stephanie)               Leoma, TN

Granddaughter-               Jill Crews (John Hawkins)                Springhill, TN

     

     

