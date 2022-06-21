Alex Hancock, age 36, of Ethridge, TN passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN, from complications of pneumonia. He was employed with AML RightSource.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leslie and Dolores Hancock; and maternal grandparents Bill and Alyce McCrary.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel W. and Christina McCrary Hancock of Ethridge, TN; one sister, Mallory "Hancock" Thompson (T.J.) of Nashville, TN; two brothers, Joshua D. Hancock of Milton, FL and Justin W. Hancock of Clearwater, FL; and three nieces, Kielyn Thompson, Alice Thompson, and Edie Thompson.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 6:30 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Friendship House, 202 23rd Ave N., Nashville, TN 37203. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.