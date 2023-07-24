Alfred Carnell Butler, age 97, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory after 42 years of employment. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, a Shriner, and First Baptist Church in Kingston, TN. Mr. Butler served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Hershel Butler, Sr. and Fannie Snow Brewer Butler; his wife, Mary Harlampous Butler; two brothers, Charles Edward Butler and Fred Hershel Butler, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Lucille Butler.
He is survived by two nephews, Terry Butler of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Mike Butler of Ooltewah, TN; two nieces, Patti Holt and Bobbi Jean Westover, both of Ooltewah, TN; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Butler Bachtel of Ooltewah, TN; and cousin, Jane Brewer of Jackson, MS.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday, July 28, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, July 28, 2023, with Charles Gresham officiating. Interment will follow at Kidd Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
