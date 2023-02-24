LOCAL OBITUARY

Alice Faye Quillen , age 75 of Loretto, TN passed away December 25, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She  was a native of Lawrence CO. TN,amanager for the womens shelter and of  the Baptist Faith.  Memorial Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday February 25, 2023 at 3:00 pm.  Family will be officiating.    

Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Saturday Feb. 25, 2023. 

 

Survivors are: 

2 Sons                            Brian Hagerman                            Loretto, TN 

                                       Brent Hagerman                            Loretto, TN 

2 Daughters                  Amy Hagerman                              Denver, CO. 

                                       Angie Taylor                                  Kanas City, KS 

Sister                             Nellie Urban                                   Loretto, TN 

3 Grandchildren 

2 Great Grandchildren 

