Alice Faye Quillen , age 75 of Loretto, TN passed away December 25, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence CO. TN,amanager for the womens shelter and of the Baptist Faith. Memorial Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday February 25, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Family will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Saturday Feb. 25, 2023.
Survivors are:
2 Sons Brian Hagerman Loretto, TN
Brent Hagerman Loretto, TN
2 Daughters Amy Hagerman Denver, CO.
Angie Taylor Kanas City, KS
Sister Nellie Urban Loretto, TN
3 Grandchildren
2 Great Grandchildren
