LOCAL OBITUARY

Alice Faye Quillen , age 75 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday December 25, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. a Manager for Womens Shelter, and of the Baptist faith.  Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

 

Survivors are:

Sons-                            Brian Hagerman                               Loretto, TN

                                     Brent Hagerman                               Loretto, TN

Daughters-                  Amy Hagerman                                Denver, CO

                                     Angie Taylor                                     Kansas City, KS

Sister-                          Nellie Urban                                      Loretto, TN

3-Grandchildren

2-Great Grandchildren

