Alice Faye Quillen , age 75 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday December 25, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. a Manager for Womens Shelter, and of the Baptist faith. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Survivors are:
Sons- Brian Hagerman Loretto, TN
Brent Hagerman Loretto, TN
Daughters- Amy Hagerman Denver, CO
Angie Taylor Kansas City, KS
Sister- Nellie Urban Loretto, TN
3-Grandchildren
2-Great Grandchildren
