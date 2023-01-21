Alice Gelinas Moriarty of Prospect TN passed away on January 13, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Robert Moriarty, and her parents Charles and Irene Gelinas.
Alice is survived by her children Michael Moriarty and wife Michelle of Gansevoort NY; daughter Kathleen Bentley and husband Bruce of Madison Al; daughter Patricia Wetherbee and husband Mark of Hubert NC. Three grandchildren Melissa, Meaghan, and Micheala Moriarty.
Her siblings, sister Elaine Dionne of Winterpark, FL, sister Mary Winiarski of Plainfield, CT, and brother Don Gelinas of Palmer, MA; sister-in-law and dear friend Margaret “Peg” Chick, and family of the heart Helmut and Charlotte Hass; Mary Bledsoe, Mike Solomon and Linda Foree.
Alice was born in Springfield, MA, in 1944. She graduated from Cathedral High School and the University of Lowell. Alice loved her family, gardening, card games, and watching college football games, especially Alabama. Special “thank you” goes to the Elk River Nursing Home for the loving care and compassion in assisting with Alice’s last few days.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25th,2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service will be held at Prospect Cemetery in Prospect, TN at 11:30am.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Alice Gelinas Moriarty.
