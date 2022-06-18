Alice Marion Lyles , age 83 of Nunnelly, TN passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Buffalo,NY.a Homemaker, and a member of Nunnelly United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 11:00 am. Jim Melrose will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt Nebo Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday June 21, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Jeffery Lyles Washington State
Daughter- Sandy Lyles Nunnelly, TN
2-Grandchildren- J.J. Johnson (Catherine Box)
Heather Creech (David)
Several Great & Great Great Grandchildren also survive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.