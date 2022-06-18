LOCAL OBITUARY

Alice Marion Lyles , age 83 of  Nunnelly, TN passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at Home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Buffalo,NY.a Homemaker, and a member of Nunnelly United Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Jim Melrose will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Mt Nebo Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday June 21, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Son-                              Jeffery Lyles                                    Washington State 

Daughter-                    Sandy Lyles                                      Nunnelly, TN 

2-Grandchildren-       J.J. Johnson (Catherine Box) 

                                     Heather Creech (David) 

Several Great & Great Great Grandchildren also survive 

